Local Kids in Need Receive Gifts for Holiday Season

More than 1900 kids are going to have a Merry Christmas this year thanks to True North Community Services Children’s Christmas Program and Toys for Tots.

Children in need of all ages in Newaygo County received goodies ranging from toys games art supplies books and much more.

Over 500 volunteers gathered this past week to give kids an experience they wouldn’t forget…

This was the 67th year where volunteers were able to brighten children’s holidays in the local community with gifts, music, and fun.