Local Food Pantry Offers Drive-Up Food Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

With so many people in Northern Michigan not working and feeling the coronavirus pinch, the demand on food pantries has gone up.

In honor, Fresh Wind Christian Community has adjusted the way it handles its pantry and now offers a drive up service at its ministry center which is right next door to the Cherry Bowl Drive on every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Pastor Chuck Towersey says, “Next week for instance we have food pantries next Tuesday, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and you will be instructed by volunteers to drive through the Cherry Bowl Drive in parking lot.”

Pastor Towersey went on to say that you will be directed around right in front of their ministry center and people will come to your car with food and put the food right through your window.