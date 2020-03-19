- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Local Food Pantry Offers Drive-Up Food Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 19, 2020
178 Views
0

With so many people in Northern Michigan not working and feeling the coronavirus pinch, the demand on food pantries has gone up.

In honor, Fresh Wind Christian Community has adjusted the way it handles its pantry and now offers a drive up service at its ministry center which is right next door to the Cherry Bowl Drive on every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Pastor Chuck Towersey says, “Next week for instance we have food pantries next Tuesday, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and you will be instructed by volunteers to drive through the Cherry Bowl Drive in parking lot.”

Pastor Towersey went on to say that you will be directed around right in front of their ministry center and people will come to your car with food and put the food right through your window.

Post Views: 178



Trending Now
Four Teens Arrested Following Wide-Ranging Crime Spree
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2020
Traverse City Teen Admits to Killing Man, Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder
Sierra Searcy March 13, 2020

You are reading
Local Food Pantry Offers Drive-Up Food Service During COVID-19 Pandemic
Share No Comment