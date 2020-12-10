- Advertisement -
Local Farm Owner Responds To Backlash Over Mostly Maskless Christmas Event

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 10, 2020
A local farm is receiving backlash for a relatively maskless Christmas event.

Friske’s farm market right outside of Charlevoix hosted its Friske Country Christmas over the weekend where a couple thousand people gathered to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

And now the owner of Friskes is speaking out.

Rich Friske says his business has made wearing a mask optional for customers and despite the hate they receiving on social media are having a second event later this month.

