Local Farm Owner Responds To Backlash Over Mostly Maskless Christmas Event
Posted On December 10, 2020
587 Views0
A local farm is receiving backlash for a relatively maskless Christmas event.
Friske’s farm market right outside of Charlevoix hosted its Friske Country Christmas over the weekend where a couple thousand people gathered to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
And now the owner of Friskes is speaking out.
Rich Friske says his business has made wearing a mask optional for customers and despite the hate they receiving on social media are having a second event later this month.
Take a look!