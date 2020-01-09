Local District Health Department Giving Out Free Radon Test Kits for ‘Radon Action Month’

Did you know that January is National Radon Action Month? And that you should test your home for radon at least every two years?

Well, the local District Health Department is hosting a “give a can, get a kit” event, where bringing in a non-perishable item to be donated to a local food pantry will get you a free radon test kit.

Experts say Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking. and since you can’t see, smell or taste it, the only way to know if you have elevated levels is by doing a test.

If you would like to participate visit the D-H-D4 offices in Alpena, Cheboygan, Atlanta, and Rogers City.