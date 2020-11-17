Local Businesses Uneasy: Second Lockdown Causes Worry for Owner of J&S Hamburg in Traverse City

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services (MDHHS) announced Sunday that all restaurants and bars will no longer be able to provide indoor service.

This comes after Michigan saw a spike in coronavirus cases throughout November.

Monday the state reported 12,763 new cases and 55 new deaths, this report includes both Sunday and Monday totals.

Now local businesses across Michigan will have to revert to being carryout only, including ones right here in Northern Michigan.

J & S Hamburg in Traverse City says that with the Governor and Health Department implementing a second shut down or “3-week pause” they are worried.

“ It is going to be very hard, it is going to be an uphill battle to do takeout only again,” said Tiffany McQueer owner of J&S Hamburg in Traverse City.

For this local hamburger hot spot, November is statistically a slow month for them so now with new restrictions in place, keeping the restaurant afloat is going to be a major challenge.

The second shutdown will start November 18, 2020, and stay in place until December 8, 2020.

“We are going to be able to get through it, but it is going to be rough,” said McQueer.

Just as businesses will be affected so will the workers, servers will no longer get tips from serving to dine-in customers.

“ It is going to be very hard if we are to-go only for my servers as we get into this,” said McQueer.

Not only will restaurants be closed for indoor service but so will movie theaters, bowling alleys, ice skating rinks, bingo halls, arcades, indoor water parks, casinos, stadiums, and arenas.

Under the new restriction, all high school and college classes must be done online, all Michiganders must work from home and restrictions have also been tightened on indoor construction projects.

For small businesses such as J&S Hamburg a pause is likely to impact business and profits but money aside McQueer says they will miss their regulars.

“They become family. We become their spot, they’re family, we see them every day and now going back to take out only we are not going to see them again and we don’t know when we are going to see them again.”