Local Business Continues Indoor Dining Despite State Order, Wants to ‘Keep Employees Employed

Governor Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon announced the extension on Michigan’s partial shutdown Monday.

The Iron Pig Smokehouse is a local BBQ spot in Gaylord and now faces license suspension and other penalties.

The partial shutdown originally known as the ‘3-Week-Pause’ was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.

The order prohibits indoor dining for restaurants and bars.

“ We decided to continue doing indoor dining service in order to keep our employees employed and to keep our business running,” said Murphy.

Murphy has already been visited by authorities and is racking up cease-and-desist orders citations, threats of license suspension, and fines.

The local smokehouse opened up for indoor services the day before Thanksgiving, the busiest bar night of the year. Despite a large turnout of customers, Murphy was also visited by authorities.

“We have been visited by the health department, the liquor commission, and the city police,” said Murphy.

Business for the Iron Pig has been better than it was during the summer weekends and weeks in the summertime.

“Most of that is we are one of the only restaurants open for dine-in services and the press we have been receiving.”

Murphy now has multiple hearings, one with the liquor commission and another with the health department later this month.