Local Brunch Spot Owner Committed to Keeping Staff on Payroll

The COVID-19 pandemic has made staying in business more difficult than usual for local businesses in Northern Michigan.

But one local business owner says he is committed to keeping his staff on payroll as long as possible.

Red Spire Brunch House at the Village in the Grand Traverse Commons has been in business for about 4 years and this year has been the toughest.

Recently Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with the State Health Department has implemented a ‘3-Week-Pause’.

This new order has stopped indoor dining for bars and restaurants throughout the state.

During the pause owner of Red Spire Brunch House Chad Hall says that his restaurant has been serving carry out to locals but the traffic is not the same as it was when indoor dining was an option.

“It’s been very hit or miss, some days we get a lot of support, some days we do a lot of looking at each other. Overall it has been inconsistent,” said Hall.

In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Whitmer said that there is no guarantee that that pause will or will not be extended.

“At this point in time, it is hard to say where we will be in a few days, much less next week. It is important for people to know that we have not predetermined anything, it is going to be driven where we see the numbers,” said Whitmer.

On the other hand, Hall says he thinks the pause will last longer than its planned end date of December 8.

“ I think it is very likely the pause will be extended a couple of weeks,” said Hall.

Governor Whitmer has encouraged Michiganders to continue to shop small and support local businesses.

This comes after her administration announced the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative, the program aims to put $10 million of CARES Act Relief funds towards grants for small businesses throughout the state.

But until that comes to fruition, Chad Hall says he is doing everything he can to support his staff during this holiday season.

“ I have tried to do everything I can to keep them employed and keep them with money coming in since it is the holidays. We feel they are important and want them to feel like they are a valuable part of the team. “

The ‘3-Week-Pause’ is set to end December 8, 2020, allowing restaurants and bars to once again welcome indoor dining, but there still is no guarantee that the pause will not be extended.