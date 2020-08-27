Little River Casino Resort Is Tightening Its Masks Requirement

The Little River Casino Resort closely monitors both Tribal and State executive orders, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and public health advancements in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Resort says it will be strengthening one of the pillars of their COVID-19 safety program.

On Monday, September 7 , 2020 LRCR will implement an update to the mask requirements.

Bandanas, gaiters and masks with valves will no longer be acceptable face coverings.

The Resort says these types of face coverings allow unfiltered, exhaled air and respiratory droplets to escape more easily.

The updated requirements apply to all LRCR team members and guests.

Guests who arrive wearing an unacceptable type of face covering will be offered a disposable mask at the entrance.

LRCR continues to offer our guests an enjoyable resort experience with a hometown feel while keeping the team members and guests safety a top priority.