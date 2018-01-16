Little Library Looks to Encourage Reading in Hersey

As part of a international movement, a local businessman has opened a library in the Village of Hersey.

It’s called a little library, even though it’s bigger than most other little libraries out there.

The library was the idea of Larry Trombley, who owns the general store it now sits next to.

He says he learned about the movement around two years ago and wanted to bring it to his small village community.

Over a year, Trombley acquired an old canoe sales building from the village government, installed it, put electricity inside, and made it available for donations.

Before Trombley brought the library to Hersey, the village didn’t have one.

Now, anyone can go get books 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Trombley says the library already has a few hundred books to offer.

Trombley went on to say he just wanted to encourage reading.

For more information or to donate books, stop by the library or contact Charmaine Lucas at (989) 323-7950.