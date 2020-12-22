Liquor Licenses, Permits for Michigan Businesses Suspended Violating MDHHS Emergency Order

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for five more businesses across Michigan.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 26 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

On December 19, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

E.K.15, Inc. d/b/a J. Knapps located at 67126 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

Gjonaj, Inc. d/b/a Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar located at 30200 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, Additional Bar, and Special Purpose (Food).

Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill, Inc. d/b/a Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill located at 49 Crocker Blvd. in Mount Clemens. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before a judge on December 28, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom.

To date, there have been more than 458,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 11,460 deaths. The MDHHS Order which became effective December 21, 2020, states that the death rate is nine times higher than it was in early October and continues to increase with more than 800 weekly deaths in Michigan. Although the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the first vaccine to prevent COVID-19 on December 11, 2020, the pandemic is not yet at an end, and many more challenging months lay ahead.