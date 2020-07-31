Lincoln Man Charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Using Financial Transaction Device Without Consent

The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was contacted on July 21st by the victim’s grandmother.

The grandmother said her granddaughter came forward about a sexual relationship with a man she met on Facebook.

That man is identified at 22-year-old James Dominic Gross of Lincoln, but he went by an alias on Facebook.

She reported Gross also persuaded the victim to take the grandmother’s debit card and let him use it.

Gross made 3 withdraws from the grandmother’s account, totaling about $500.

Gross was arrested on Thursday July, 30th and arraigned the next day on 3 counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree with a Person 13 through 15 and 3 counts Using a Financial Transaction Device without Consent.

Gross is in the Crawford County Jail.