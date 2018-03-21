- Advertisement -
Life House Assembly of God Easter Egg Hunt – March 31st

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 21, 2018
It’s nearly Easter and the Life House Assembly of God will be hosting their annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31st from 10am to noon.

The Church – located on West Division St. in Cadillac plans to have 10,000 Easter eggs ready to go for the event.

There will be food, games, face painting and more.

The egg hunts will be divided into age groups to insure that everyone has a chance to fill a Easter Basket.

