Lewiston Pair Arrested Following Child Abuse Investigation

Troopers arrested a man and woman from Lewiston following an investigation into alleged child abuse.

24 year-old Devon Hubbard and 26-year-old Tiffine Jingles are facing charges.

The case began when troopers were contacted by the Department of Human Services.

During their investigation, troopers reviewed a nanny-cam video.

They reportedly found it to show Hubbard abusing his then six-month-old son back in May of 2017.

Troopers also found evidence suggesting that his mother, Jingles, did not protect the child.

At the time of the incident, Hubbard and Jingles were in a relationship and lived together.

The abuse, however, was not reported to police until January.

Hubbard is facing one count of felony child abuse and Jingles was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Their child is now safe and has been placed in foster care.