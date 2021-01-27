‘Let Them Play’ Threatens to File Lawsuit, Plans Rally at Michigan State Capitol

A group that advocates for the return of all high school sports in Michigan are planning another rally.

Let Them Play formed back in August after the shutdown of Michigan high school athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Let Them Play is calling for athletes, coaches, and parents to make their way to Lansing once again at noon for a protest against the extension of the State Health Department coronavirus order.

The order limits indoor contact sports and does not end until Feb. 21.

The group also plans to file a lawsuit, recently sending a letter requesting the governor to reverse the extension of the order.

Let Them Play believes they have a solid case and hopes their rally will lead to a change in the most recently implemented coronavirus order