Legislation Would Require Locking Capped for Prescription Bottles

Michigan legislators are looking at ways to curb opioid abuse in Michigan.

One of the ways that representatives are proposing, is by ensuring controlled substances are dispensed with lockable bottles.

House Bill 5857 would make it so that any schedule 2 narcotic prescribed in a pill would have to come in a vial with a lockable cap.

And that cap would need to have an code, like a PIN, as long as the code has a minimum of 10,000 possible combinations.

It could also be biometric, such as voice or facial recognition.

The bill currently sits in the Committee on Health Policy.