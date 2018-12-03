Leelanau County, Traverse City K9 Officers Receive ‘Buddy Bag’ Donations

Two local law enforcement agencies are receiving donations for their canine officers.

In Leelanau County, the sheriff’s office K-9 Nico is being given a ‘Buddy Bag’ along with a naloxone drug exposure reversal kit.

Nico has served the county since 2013 and is certified in drug detection and trained in tracking, obedience, and handler protection.

And in Traverse City, the police department will be given ‘buddy bags’ and naloxone drug reversal kits for K-9s Drago and Luk.

Drago has served the city since last April and Luk has been with the department since 2011.

Both are trained in tracking, obedience, handler protection, as well as building, article and area search.

The donations are from the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation in honor and memory of St. Clair Shores Police Department K-9 Axe.

Axe was killed in the line of duty in early November.