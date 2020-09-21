Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Says They’ve Caught the Political Sign Thief
Posted On September 21, 2020
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on m-72 near the Elmwood Township/Solon Township line on Sunday.
During this traffic stop a number of political signs were recovered.
The suspect admitted to taking the signs somewhere near the Bugai Road/County Road 641 area.
If anyone is missing a “Trump” sign from the west Elmwood Township or east Solon Township area and it was taken overnight this past Saturday, please contact Deputy Sterzer at 231-256-8621, so he can follow up with you.
Deputy Sterzer will return to work the evening of September 23rd.