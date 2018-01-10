Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office No Longer Handling Foreclosure Sales

Foreclosure sales in Leelanau County will no longer be handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

A long time employee handled the sales at the Sheriff’s Office, but they have retired.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was a good time to transfer the service to a company that specializes in the sales.

That company is R.E. Risk and Associates.

The company will also handle many of the civil paper services for the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with questions regarding property foreclosure sales times or dates are encouraged to contact R.E. Risk and Associates at 616.734.7170.