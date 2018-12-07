Leelanau County Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Violence

A Leelanau County man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.

59 year-old Joseph King of Peshawbestown will spend four years in federal prison for domestic assault.

In addition to the prison sentence, King will also have two years of supervised release.

He pled guilty in July, reportedly admitting that he assaulted a woman during an argument on the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ Reservation.

A witness told investigators that King grabbed the victim by the throat, lifted her by the neck, and then threw her to the ground.

He received increased penalties because of at least two prior convictions for domestic violence, according to federal prosecutors.