- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Leelanau County Man Sentenced 20 Years in Prison for Cocaine, Assaulting Police Officer

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 10, 2020
294 Views
0

A Leelanau County man will spend 20 years behind bars for selling cocaine and assaulting police. 

To give a recap, last year Melvin Harris sold cocaine to an informant helping police with the investigation. 

The suspect also attacked a federal officer who tried to arrest him weeks later.

Harris later tried to pressure the informant from testifying. 

Harris has been convicted of selling cocaine, assaulting a federal officer, and witness tampering. 

Post Views: 294



Trending Now
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Local Business Continues Indoor Dining Despite State Order, Wants to Keep 'Employees Employed'
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Leelanau County Man Sentenced 20 Years in Prison for Cocaine, Assaulting Police Officer
Share No Comment