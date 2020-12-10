Leelanau County Man Sentenced 20 Years in Prison for Cocaine, Assaulting Police Officer
Posted On December 10, 2020
A Leelanau County man will spend 20 years behind bars for selling cocaine and assaulting police.
To give a recap, last year Melvin Harris sold cocaine to an informant helping police with the investigation.
The suspect also attacked a federal officer who tried to arrest him weeks later.
Harris later tried to pressure the informant from testifying.
Harris has been convicted of selling cocaine, assaulting a federal officer, and witness tampering.