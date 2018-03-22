Leelanau County Man Arrested For Pedestrian Hit And Run

A man is behind bars after police say he struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

At 8:48 Thursday morning, crews responded to Western Avenue near Oak Street for the report of a hit and run.

Deputies say a 45 year-old man from Boyne Falls was stepping out of his parked truck on Western Avenue when he was hit.

The man was thrown into the air by the impact and landed in the roadway.

While witnesses helped the man, the suspect’s vehicle reportedly came back, turned, and left the scene again.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle and the driver.

A short time later, a witness had seen the suspect’s vehicle southbound on Dunns Farm Road at a high rate of speed.

Deputies began checking the area, and were able to find the suspect’s vehicle parked at Glen Lake High School.

Additional information was obtained and the suspect was located on a school bus headed to the State Basketball Tournament.

The 64 year-old man from Glen Arbor was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

The victim was taken to Munsn for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.