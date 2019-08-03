Leelanau County Fraud Warning

We have a fraud alert for you out of Leelanau County.

A local contractor received a text from two different numbers setting up alleged electrical work at a local home.

A cashier’s check was sent by overnight mail to the contractor who was instructed to cash the check sending a portion of the money to another address to cover shipping costs of some items.

The contractor was suspicious and went to his local bank to have them verify the cashier’s check which turned out to be fraudulent.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to always be careful when someone unknown to you makes contact that involves you making financial transactions.