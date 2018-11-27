Leelanau County Deputies Free Deer With Antler Caught In Fence

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office helped a homeowner rescue a deer.

It happened last Wednesday, when the 6-point buck was found trapped in the wire of a fence south of Cedar.

Animal Control Deputy Wayne Kalchik responded and found the buck, which had it’s antler entangled in the heavy wire.

The buck was thrashing back and forth in an attempt to free himself, which made the rescue difficult.

Ultimately, deputy Scott Robinson arrived and assisted by cutting the deer free using bolt cutters on the entangled antler.

The sheriff’s office says the confused buck was unharmed and ran off into the woods.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich praised his deputies and the homeowner, saying that he “can’t thank these fine men and women enough for what they do on a daily basis.”