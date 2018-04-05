Leelanau County Bank Robbery Suspect now Facing Federal Charges

The State charges against a man accused of robbing a Leelanau County Bank have been dropped.

That’s because he now faces federal charges.

On September 7th of 2016 a man walked into the Huntington Bank in Empire dressed in all black.

He had his face covered and carried a silver handgun.

He demanded money and once he got it, he walked out the back door of the bank.

Police began investigating and say they were able to connect the robbery to a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle lead investigators to William Minore, who was taken into custody at the time.

Authorities continued to investigate and now Minore has been transferred into FBI custody.

This was on a two count felony warrant for bank robbery and using a firearm during a bank robbery.

The State charges against Minore have been dismissed by the Prosecutor’s Office, with prejudice.

Further court proceedings will take place at the Federal Court in Grand Rapids.