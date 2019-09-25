Leelanau Co. Traffic Stops Puts Suspected Drunk Driver in Hand-Cuffs
A traffic stop in Leelanau County lead to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.
That stop happened on M-72 near Solon Road in Solon Township.
A deputy on patrol Tuesday stopped a car and thought he smelled alcohol.
He also reportedly noticed other signs of drunkenness.
An investigation had the driver in hand-cuffs for suspected OWI.
That driver is now in the Leelanau County Jail and has not yet been named.