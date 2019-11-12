Leelanau Co. Sheriff’s Office Urges Drivers to Stay Off the Road

Winter weather problems abound, counties across Northern Michigan are struggling with snowy roads, some asking drivers to stay home entirely.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office passed along a message from the County Road Commission on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, warning locals to be careful.

They’re requesting drivers simply stay home while they work hard to clear the main roads.

They’re fighting heavy snow and it’s tough to get caught up until the snow showers come to an end.

A similar message from Mason County where they said multiple vehicles had to be abandoned down back roads after getting stuck fast.