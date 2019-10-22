- Advertisement -
Leelanau Co. Police Make Drunk Driving Arrest Thanks to Concerned Tipster

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 22, 2019
A woman is under arrest for getting behind the wheel drunk in Leelanau County.

A tipster suspected the woman to be under the influence and called the police.

When they tracked her down to County Road 669 near M-72 in Kasson Township, they say the driver was resistant, even trying to kick out the door of the patrol car.

The woman was eventually re-restrained and taken to Leelanau County Jail.

She is charged with operating while intoxicated with a high B-A-C and resisting and obstructing police.

