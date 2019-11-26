- Advertisement -
Leelanau Co. Pedestrian Hit by Car, in Serious Condition

Staff Writer Posted On November 26, 2019
A 60 year-old man has some serious injuries — after being hit by a car in Leelanau County early Tuesday morning.

The man was hit on M-72 near Bozonia State Road around 1:45.

Authorities say he was dressed in dark clothing and standing in the middle of the two westbound lanes.

The silver Honda that hit the man– driven by a 50-year-old man from Traverse City–after police say he stumbled into the far right lane.

The driver of the Honda immediately stopped…

And the pedestrian was transferred to Munson Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

His condition is unclear at this time….The driver of the Honda was not cited.

