Leelanau Co. Man Faces 10 Year Felony for Trying to Meet Up with 13-Year-old Girl

A 21-year-old man now faces a 10-year felony for trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation stems from a Breaking and Entering last week, police say this man Tristin Coveyou tried to break into a home in Elmwood Township.

The father of the girl says he heard noises coming from his daughters bedroom, and when he looked outside he saw Coveyou’s foot hanging out his daughters window.

The suspect then ran on foot, was later found by police, arrested and taken to Leelanau County Jail.

Police say the suspect met the child online and that he had came to the little girls house to pick her up from the home.

Tuesday the suspect was arraigned and faces was arraigned on one count of accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purposes, a 10 year felony.

Coveyou posted bond and is due back in court May 29.