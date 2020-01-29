- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Leelanau Co. Man Charged with Assault After Punching Daughter, Stabbing Friend

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 29, 2020
287 Views
0

Felix Almendarez is charged with assault after allegedly punching his daughter and stabbing her friend.

Police say it happened last Wednesday at a home in Elmwood Township, and that the suspect got angry after a friend came to see his daughter.

Authorities say he punched his daughter and then stabbed the friend when he tried to intervene.

The victim is still in the hospital recovering from a collapsed lung.

Post Views: 287



Trending Now
Couple in Missaukee Co. Custody for Alleged Car Theft
Sierra Searcy January 27, 2020
Car Crash in Clare Co. Sends Woman to the Hospital
Sierra Searcy January 24, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Leelanau Co. Man Charged with Assault After Punching Daughter, Stabbing Friend
Share No Comment