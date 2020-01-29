Leelanau Co. Man Charged with Assault After Punching Daughter, Stabbing Friend
Posted On January 29, 2020
Felix Almendarez is charged with assault after allegedly punching his daughter and stabbing her friend.
Police say it happened last Wednesday at a home in Elmwood Township, and that the suspect got angry after a friend came to see his daughter.
Authorities say he punched his daughter and then stabbed the friend when he tried to intervene.
The victim is still in the hospital recovering from a collapsed lung.