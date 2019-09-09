Leelanau Co. Hit and Run Driver Arrested Using Trail of Evidence

Leelanau County deputies tracked down and arrested a suspected hit and run driver by following the trail of parts and debris he allegedly left behind.

Take a look at the car in question, posted to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

Late Sunday, investigators responded to East Cherry Bend Road near South Elk Run.

The caller said they thought they heard a car hit a tree or a pole…

And sure enough, when deputies pulled up, they found a utility pole, significantly damaged, along with parts and gouge marks just to the North.

The vehicle itself was gone, but the trail led to a home on nearby Fouch Road with the severe damage they expected.

Its driver, arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and on suspicion of driving drunk, second offense.

They have yet to be formally charged.