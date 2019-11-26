- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Leelanau Co. Drunk Driving Arrest

Staff Writer Posted On November 26, 2019
163 Views
0

A 76 year old man is in jail for driving drunk — and it’s not the first time.

Authorities pulled up to the scene of a single-car accident on North West Bay Shore Drive in Leelanau County.

And that’s where they found the Northport man–off the roadway.

The driver claimed he was headed northbound–when a car driving the opposite direction swerved into his lane—causing him to veer off the road and knock over a few mailboxes.

But–After further investigation–authorities smelled an alcohol coming from the driver.

He now faces a single charge for operating while intoxicated second offense.

Post Views: 163



Trending Now
Osceola County Teen Dead, Another Arrested Following Fatal Crash
Remington Hernandez November 24, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019

You are reading
Leelanau Co. Drunk Driving Arrest
Share No Comment