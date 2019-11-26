Leelanau Co. Drunk Driving Arrest

A 76 year old man is in jail for driving drunk — and it’s not the first time.

Authorities pulled up to the scene of a single-car accident on North West Bay Shore Drive in Leelanau County.

And that’s where they found the Northport man–off the roadway.

The driver claimed he was headed northbound–when a car driving the opposite direction swerved into his lane—causing him to veer off the road and knock over a few mailboxes.

But–After further investigation–authorities smelled an alcohol coming from the driver.

He now faces a single charge for operating while intoxicated second offense.