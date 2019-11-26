Leelanau Co. Drunk Driving Arrest
Posted On November 26, 2019
A 76 year old man is in jail for driving drunk — and it’s not the first time.
Authorities pulled up to the scene of a single-car accident on North West Bay Shore Drive in Leelanau County.
And that’s where they found the Northport man–off the roadway.
The driver claimed he was headed northbound–when a car driving the opposite direction swerved into his lane—causing him to veer off the road and knock over a few mailboxes.
But–After further investigation–authorities smelled an alcohol coming from the driver.
He now faces a single charge for operating while intoxicated second offense.