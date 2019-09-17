Leelanau Co. Deputy Takes “Evasive Action” During Drunk Driving Arrest

A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver in Leelanau County.

It happened in Elmwood Township late Sunday night on South West Bay Shore Drive.

The deputy who made the stop actually had to swerve out of the way when a Chevy pulling a boat and trailer pulled into traffic from the Elmwood Marina.

The deputy turned around and stopped the car on East Carter Road.

The driver had reportedly been drinking beforehand and according to police, an investigation revealed he was drunk behind the wheel.

Under arrest — and now in Leelanau County Jail.

We do not yet know the driver’s name.