Leelanau Co. Deputies Seeking Information in Canoe Thefts

Law enforcement in Leelanau County could use a hand.

These canoes were taken from a building on County Road 669 in Kasson Township, just south of M 72.

Police do not know exactly when the theft happened, but believe someone took them in the last three weeks.

Both are homemade…

Meaning they’re valuable and unique.

If you have any information or know who stole these canoes, you’re asked to reach out to Deputy Bowen with the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.