- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Leelanau Co. Deputies Seeking Information in Canoe Thefts

Staff Writer Posted On September 30, 2019
178 Views
0

Law enforcement in Leelanau County could use a hand.

These canoes were taken from a building on County Road 669 in Kasson Township, just south of M 72.

Police do not know exactly when the theft happened, but believe someone took them in the last three weeks.

Both are homemade…

Meaning they’re valuable and unique.

If you have any information or know who stole these canoes, you’re asked to reach out to Deputy Bowen with the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 178



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Locate Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 29, 2019
Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Leelanau Co. Deputies Seeking Information in Canoe Thefts
Share No Comment