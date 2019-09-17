Leelanau Co. Deputies Seek Answers in Connection to Park Vandalism

Investigators want answers after someone tore up a Leelanau County park.

Check out the damage in this photo posted by the sheriff’s office.

This is Joe Vlack Park in Solon Township.

A deputy on patrol noticed what had happened Monday.

Investigators aren’t sure exactly when it happened, but say at that point, the damage was at least a few days old.

You can see from the impressions in the grass, a vehicle left the road and tore through it, in addition to an area of grass near the creek.

If you know who is responsible for the vandalism or have any information, the Leelanau Sheriff’s Office wants you to give them a call.