Leelanau Co. Deputies Searching for Suspects Behind Car Wreck

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

They’re looking for two men who fled a car accident in Suttons Bay Township…

This happened on North Jacobson Road.

Witnesses heard the crash and called authorities.

When deputies found the car–it hit a tree– and had extensive damage.

No one was there– inside the car– they found alcohol containers.

A witness observed two men leaving on foot.

Paperwork indicates–the driver and the passenger–went to

Munson Hospital– for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Paperwork is sent to the Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges on the driver for leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash.