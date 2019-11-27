- Advertisement -
Leelanau Co. Deputies Searching for Suspects Behind Car Wreck

Staff Writer Posted On November 27, 2019
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

They’re looking for two men who fled a car accident in Suttons Bay Township…

This happened on North Jacobson Road.

Witnesses heard the crash and called authorities.

When deputies found the car–it hit a tree– and had extensive damage.

No one was there– inside the car– they found alcohol containers.

A witness observed two men leaving on foot.

Paperwork indicates–the driver and the passenger–went to
Munson Hospital– for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Paperwork is sent to the Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges on the driver for leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash.

