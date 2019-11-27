Leelanau Co. Deputies Searching for Suspects Behind Car Wreck
Posted On November 27, 2019
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help.
They’re looking for two men who fled a car accident in Suttons Bay Township…
This happened on North Jacobson Road.
Witnesses heard the crash and called authorities.
When deputies found the car–it hit a tree– and had extensive damage.
No one was there– inside the car– they found alcohol containers.
A witness observed two men leaving on foot.
Paperwork indicates–the driver and the passenger–went to
Munson Hospital– for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Paperwork is sent to the Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges on the driver for leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash.