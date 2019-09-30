- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Leelanau Co. Deputies Make Two Arrests for Driving Drunk

Staff Writer Posted On September 30, 2019
151 Views
0

In Leelanau County, police arrested two drivers suspected of getting behind the wheel drunk.

According to the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, both stops happened in the Village of Suttons Bay.

The first — involving a vehicle first seen swerving and later on the side of the road at Madison and Jefferson.

A witness pointed the driver out, who police say didn’t know where she was going.

She was arrested for having a high B.A.C. and being drunk behind the wheel.

That was Friday…

Saturday, a driver near the post office piqued law enforcement’s interest…

Her B.A.C. tested at twice the legal limit.

Neither has been named, but both were taken to the Leelanau County Jail.

Post Views: 151



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Locate Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 29, 2019
Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Leelanau Co. Deputies Make Two Arrests for Driving Drunk
Share No Comment