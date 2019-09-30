Leelanau Co. Deputies Make Two Arrests for Driving Drunk

In Leelanau County, police arrested two drivers suspected of getting behind the wheel drunk.

According to the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, both stops happened in the Village of Suttons Bay.

The first — involving a vehicle first seen swerving and later on the side of the road at Madison and Jefferson.

A witness pointed the driver out, who police say didn’t know where she was going.

She was arrested for having a high B.A.C. and being drunk behind the wheel.

That was Friday…

Saturday, a driver near the post office piqued law enforcement’s interest…

Her B.A.C. tested at twice the legal limit.

Neither has been named, but both were taken to the Leelanau County Jail.