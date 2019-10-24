Leelanau Co. Deputies Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver

A Leelanau County man — in hot water after police say he got behind the wheel drunk and crashed his car.

When deputies pulled up to the scene in Leland Township — they found this vehicle in the trees and damaged off North Lake Leelanau Drive, South of East Alpers Road.

Several people were reportedly there, including the pickup’s 22-year-old driver.

Police say they smelled alcohol and believe the man — out on bond for a previous run-in with police and on probation from yet another driving incident — was intoxicated.

He was taken to the Leelanau County Jail.

His name has not yet been released.