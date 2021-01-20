Lawyer: Ex-Gov. Snyder Charged in Wrong County Over Flint Water Crisis

LANSING (AP) – Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are striking back, telling prosecutors Tuesday that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county.

Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He was indicted by a Genesee County judge, who sat as a grand juror and considered the evidence presented by prosecutors.

“The indictment is fatally flawed because it’s charged Gov. Snyder with crimes allegedly in that occurred in Genesee County. These crimes, which were false but fatally flawed because they charged him in the wrong venue. At all times, during the indictment, Gov. Snyder was at his office at the Romney Building in downtown Lansing,” attorney Brian Lennon said during a hearing Tuesday.

Lennon said he soon would formally ask Judge William Crawford to dismiss the case against the former Republican governor.

A hearing took place Tuesday in Snyder’s case and the next hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.

Snyder was one of nine people charged in a new investigation of the Flint water crisis. The catastrophe in the impoverished, majority-Black city has been described as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

The city, under Snyder-appointed emergency managers, used the Flint River for drinking water in 2014 and 2015 without properly treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old pipes contaminated the system.

Separately, the water was blamed by some experts for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which killed at least 12 people in the area and sickened dozens more.