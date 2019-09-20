- Advertisement -
Lawsuit: M.S.U.’s Dantonio Aware of Former Player’s Problems, Recruited Anyway

Staff Writer Posted On September 20, 2019
A former football recruiter who is suing Michigan State says he urged Coach Mark Dantonio to reject a player…

Who subsequently was convicted of sexual assault.

The former recruiter, Curtis Blackwell, said Dantonio chose Auston Robertson in 2016 over the objections of staff.

He said it was widely known Robertson had a criminal history in Indiana and would be a controversial choice.

Blackwell said he and others warned that Robertson would be a “horrible fit for a college campus.”

The remarks were made during a deposition, which is part of a lawsuit against Dantonio and other officials.

Blackwell’s contract wasn’t renewed in 2017.

His lawsuit claims he was illegally suspended and released in the fallout over assault charges against three other players.

Dantonio this week declined to comment.

