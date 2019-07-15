Law Enforcement Search for Buckley Home Invasion Suspect

Law enforcement are searching for the suspect of a home invasion in the Buckley area.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown man entered the home late Sunday night.

The people who live in the home reported seeing a man inside. They also reported that he may be someone who used to live there.

Deputies were called back to the home hours later after the suspect had returned and was seen in the main level of the home.

He then fled on foot and hid behind a vehicle on the property before running off. State police arrived with a K-9 unit in hopes to track the suspect down. That’s when they found a knife that had been in the garage.

Law enforcement are searching for the man. He is described as a white male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and possibly wearing a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office or silent observer at 1-800-825-8234.