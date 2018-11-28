LARA Renews Medical Marijuana Regulations, Allows Home Delivery

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has resubmitted emergency medical marijauna regulations first issued in 2016.

The deadline for the rules would have ended this week and the advisory board met to renew them.

The only significant change to the rules will allow the delivery of medical marijuana to homes.

According to the change, shops will be allowed to make 10 deliveries of marijuana at a time.

The rules also limit patients to 10 ounces a month.

The rules are set to be official in the next week.