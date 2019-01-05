LARA: Certain Batches of Medical Marijauna Recalled
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has issued a recall for some medical marijuana products.
The recall is related to the release of non-laboratory tested marijuana products supplied to provisioning centers by Choice Labs.
LARA says the recall was put into effect because marijuana patients may be immunocompromised.
Patients or caregivers who have these affected products should return them to the provisioning center where they were purchased.
All affected medical marijuana has a label on the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number manufacturer.
For a full list of effected products, log onto our website.
This affected batches have these codes:
1A4050100000900000000035
1A4050100000900000000046
1A4050100000900000000064
1A4050100000900000000073
1A4050100000900000000075
1A4050100000900000000077
1A4050100000900000000138
1A4050100000900000000164
1A4050100000900000000167
