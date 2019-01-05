LARA: Certain Batches of Medical Marijauna Recalled

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has issued a recall for some medical marijuana products.

The recall is related to the release of non-laboratory tested marijuana products supplied to provisioning centers by Choice Labs.

LARA says the recall was put into effect because marijuana patients may be immunocompromised.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected products should return them to the provisioning center where they were purchased.

All affected medical marijuana has a label on the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number manufacturer.

For a full list of effected products, log onto our website.

This affected batches have these codes:

1A4050100000900000000035

1A4050100000900000000046

1A4050100000900000000064

1A4050100000900000000073

1A4050100000900000000075

1A4050100000900000000077

1A4050100000900000000138

1A4050100000900000000164

1A4050100000900000000167

More information can be found by clicking here.