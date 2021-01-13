- Advertisement -
Lansing Mayor Requests Whitmer to Send National Guard for Possible Michigan Capitol Armed Protest

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 13, 2021
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is requesting Governor Whitmer to deploy the National Guard for a possible armed protest at the Michigan Capitol. 

The protests are expected to happen on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

In a letter sent to Whitmer Wednesday, the mayor said the violent riot in Washington D.C shows state capitals should be “ adequately prepared for violence.” 

This all comes after the Lansing City Council President asked Schor to seek deployment of the National Guard. 

A spokesperson for the governor’s office says they are closely monitoring the planned demonstrations and will be sure to have the necessary security measures in place. 

A flyer promoting the Jan.17 protest has been shared across multiple social media platforms specifically in Michigan militia groups. 

The group MeWe urges participants to “DEMAND FREEDOM. END THE CORRUPTION.” 

