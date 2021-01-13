Lansing Mayor Requests Whitmer to Send National Guard for Possible Michigan Capitol Armed Protest
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is requesting Governor Whitmer to deploy the National Guard for a possible armed protest at the Michigan Capitol.
The protests are expected to happen on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.
In a letter sent to Whitmer Wednesday, the mayor said the violent riot in Washington D.C shows state capitals should be “ adequately prepared for violence.”
This all comes after the Lansing City Council President asked Schor to seek deployment of the National Guard.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office says they are closely monitoring the planned demonstrations and will be sure to have the necessary security measures in place.
A flyer promoting the Jan.17 protest has been shared across multiple social media platforms specifically in Michigan militia groups.
The group MeWe urges participants to “DEMAND FREEDOM. END THE CORRUPTION.”