Lansing Mayor Requests Whitmer to Send National Guard for Possible Michigan Capitol Armed Protest

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is requesting Governor Whitmer to deploy the National Guard for a possible armed protest at the Michigan Capitol.

The protests are expected to happen on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

In a letter sent to Whitmer Wednesday, the mayor said the violent riot in Washington D.C shows state capitals should be “ adequately prepared for violence.”

This all comes after the Lansing City Council President asked Schor to seek deployment of the National Guard.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office says they are closely monitoring the planned demonstrations and will be sure to have the necessary security measures in place.

A flyer promoting the Jan.17 protest has been shared across multiple social media platforms specifically in Michigan militia groups.

The group MeWe urges participants to “DEMAND FREEDOM. END THE CORRUPTION.”