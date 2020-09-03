Lansing Man Pulled Over For Reckless Driving in Wexford County

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Wexford Dispatch received a call reporting a white vehicle running multiple vehicles off the roadway on M-115 Highway near South 25 Road.

A trooper patrolling the area saw a white car matching the suspect vehicle’s description whip around another car traveling northwest and cut back into the northwest bound lane of travel.

As the vehicle approached, the trooper observed it was traveling at a high rate of speed compared to other vehicles on the roadway.

A traffic stop was made and the driver, a 21-year-old Lansing man, was cited for Reckless Driving.