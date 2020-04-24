Lansing Man in Grand Traverse Co. Custody After Using Fake Credit Cards at Local Target

A man is now behind bars for allegedly using fake credit cards at Target in Traverse City.

Police say they were alerted by the store that the suspect was buying high priced items like electronics from the store over a span of several days.

Loss prevention told police that the purchases were being made with multiple credit numbers and names.

The suspect was found and in a hotel in East Bay Township with evidence relating to the crime.

Jeremiah Howard, a 20 year old male from Lansing, was arrested and now faces a felony for Use of a Computer to Commit , Identity theft, Possession of a Fraudulent Financial Transaction Device and Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property over $1000