Lane Closures Take Effect in Sault Ste. Marie Road Work

Prepare for delays if you plan on driving through the Sault…

Beginning Wednesday, expect to encounter lane closures on the I-75 business spur in Sault Ste. Marie as the next phase of construction begins there.

At the Three Mile overpass it will be down to one lane, alternating traffic with turn signals…

Crews will be working from Three Mile to Northbound I-75’s on and off ramps.

According to MDOT, that’s expected to last through October and is the last major stage of the project.