Lane Closures on M-22 in Leelanau Co. Planned for September

Staff Writer Posted On August 23, 2019
0

If you live or drive through Greilickville, it may soon take you a little extra time.
MDOT says it will begin shutting down lanes on M-22 in Leelanau County North of Greilickville, beginning September third.
The 4.5 mile stretch starts North of Cherry Bend Road — and ends South of Lakeview Hills Road.
The department says the more than $530-thousand investment will seal cracks, resurface the road, along with putting in new markings and rumble strips.

