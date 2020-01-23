Lakeview Duo Leads Mecosta Co. Police on Chase

A duo out of Lakeview may be spending some time behind bars for leading police on a chase.

Police say the couple, a 47-year old man and 32-year-old woman, took off after they tried to pull them over.

The couple got stuck in a ditch but that did not stop them, authorities say the two then got out the car and ran.

But it did not take long for officers to catch up to them, they were arrested and now face multiple charges including resisting and probation violations.

Police say after the arrest they also found what they suspected to be meth in the vehicle.

Both are now in Mecosta County jail.