Lake Orion Man Arrested for Drunk Driving in Charlevoix Co.

A Lake Orion man has been arraigned for driving drunk for not the first but the third time.

Police say they saw the suspect, Jonathon Andrew Nixon, speeding on US-131 in Boyne Valley Township.

Police stopped the man for speeding, and say Nixon showed signs of being drunk.

After sobriety tests he was taken into Charlevoix County Jail.

He currently faces a felony for Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense, one count Operating with No License.